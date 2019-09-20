Rachel Zoe RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

A little boho and a little glam, the usual direction for the Rachel Zoe girl, but this time around add a bit of sophistication to the mix. This season’s offering from Zoe was an ode to the powerful woman, incorporating a wide range of separates, all very versatile in nature that can be taken from day to night.

Pleated details were very prominent, from a luscious all-white pleated caftan to flowy accordion-pleated skirts in black, and a fun purple lamé one-shouldered dress.

Multicolored tweed jackets and suit sets, an homage to her close friend, the recently departed Karl Lagerfeld, added a dose of refinement to the lineup.

The glitz continued with a touch of sequined glam, this time around a bit more relaxed and less precious, seen on a multicolored sequined bomber and dresses, wide-legged gold trousers and a midnight blue bishop-sleeved dress with an exaggerated train, bringing the disco glam for that perfect red-carpet look.

Suiting, though always present, got a dose of color punch — with a bright magenta pink blazer suit paired with a very feminine floral top (also available in black for the more fashion tamed) and even in double-breasted cream and gold zebra print, with a flared pant.

Zoe’s collection, although she may have many a season already under her belt, is truly homing in on her signature niche within her audience, and will surely be received with flying colors.