To celebrate 15 years in business, Rebecca Minkoff presented two new see-now-buy-now spring collections. Making its debut on Saturday, the designer offered her first sustainable, unisex children’s collection alongside her women’s ready-to-wear offerings. For the latter, fringe was an important detail. Ditto the ruffled and pouffed sleeve details that adorned eyelet and silk offerings alongside new boxier, boyfriend leather jackets. As always, Minkoff balanced hard and soft from head to toe, like a fringed coat atop a fluid floral frock or a hot pink miniskirt suit set.

As for her children’s line, it leaned to the sweeter side, offering matching printed garb and slogan Ts. Developing it also inspired the designer to move toward sustainability with her women’s wear. “Now that we’ve ‘birthed’ kids, we are going to slowly start rolling out women’s apparel under the same footprint,” Minkoff stated. She is slowly implementing more eco-friendly recycling practices and has her sights set on biodegradable bags.

WWD Critique: Minkoff’s see-now-buy-now collection offered easy options for her woman, at any stage of her life.

