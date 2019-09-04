Red Valentino RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Pierpaolo Piccioli captured the most immediate and lively spirit of a never-ending summer with his charming collection for the Red Valentino brand.

Delicacy and femininity joined a chic metropolitan appeal in the fresh eyelet pieces, spanning from miniskirts worn with cropped matching blouses to generously cut parkas paired with lace bottoms. Mainly worked in black and white, the chic cotton style also welcomed bright accents, including the vivid red of a pretty halter neck dress enriched by floral white embroideries.

An exotic note was introduced via the vibrant prints of tropical flowers and birds splashed on flowing frocks and pajama sets, while butterfly-shaped patchwork details added a cute touch to denim designs, such as a slipdress and a jumpsuit revealing an exposed back and ruffled embellishments at the shoulders.

The brand’s signature craftsmanship stood out on cotton crochet skirts and bikinis, exuding a free-spirited, boho-chic vibe.

Versatile at heart, the lineup offered plenty of options for the Red Valentino girls, who next summer will also have the chance to shine bright at pool parties thanks to the allover sequined frocks — their hyper-feminine appeal exalted by romantic bow ties.