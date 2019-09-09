Rosie Assoulin RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Rosie Assoulin wasn’t quite ready to let go of summer yet, so she hosted her presentation in Union Square Park, with frozen Negronis and a DIY pickling station stocked with mason jars to fill with fresh veggies.

The collection’s inspiration was the transition from weekday summer-in-the-city to weekend shore life. Indeed, the kind of quick changes that can happen in the backs of cars and in train stations as women head out of the city for the weekend on Friday afternoon inspired such transformable pieces as a blue awning-stripe poplin wrap skort dress that could be tied at the side or left open to reveal khaki shorts, and a hybrid swimsuit-shirt with a triangle bikini top built in, “because I always want to wear my bathing suit with everything,” Assoulin said.

A nautical theme carried through on a plaid jacket cinched with rope and sailor pants with graphic trim. Another cute touch was the crisp, white, button-down, crop shirt that had the scalloped raffia brim of a straw hat incorporated into its hem and was worn with high-waisted striped trousers. And Assoulin’s signature volume pieces came with removable balloon sleeves that “you can leave at home or throw in your tote,” she pointed out.

Accessories mashed up a bucket hat with a straw brim, and straw bags and canvas boat totes in other must-have combinations.

The designer also showed her first shoes, manufactured with Sergio Rossi, including cute hot-pink lace-up slides, and hinted at a collab with the shoemaker to come this fall. But she also seems like she would be a prime candidate for a collaboration with a great American preppy heritage brand, a la rowing blazers with Lands End. Perhaps that little boat tote outfit in Maine?