Ryan Roche RTW Spring 2020

“It all started with a pearl” — or rather a strand of them — Ryan Roche said backstage after her divine spring runway show. Last year, the designer spotted a 60-or-so-year-old woman donning a single, long strand of pearls at a dinner party she was attending and was mesmerized. “I never knew I loved pearls, and now I do!” Roche mused of her discovery, which she immediately knew should be the focus of her spring collection.

The self-proclaimed minimalist used its shape as inspiration for wonderful puffed sleeves on finely tailored cashmere knits and divine sweeping trenchcoats. The iridescent nature of the stone also influenced much of the collection’s palette of pale blue, butter yellow, varying shades of beige and white. Small, individual pearls were fastened to shirting options as buttons while long strands were styled beneath luxurious tailored suits, peeking out just so with romantic coquettishness. Roche’s dresses melded delicate femininity through lace trimmed or pleated dresses with more fluid unisex options, as in chic tanks with silky trousers. Men’s wear, designed by her husband, included versatile fine-gauge cashmere as well as a selection of luxurious leisure separates.

Also new for the season, the duo collaborated with premium denim brand SlvrLake to create a number of refined denim looks. A cornflower blue trench atop cropped knit top and straight-leg jeans offered another wonderful monochromatic look.