Sachin & Babi RTW Spring 2020

Special occasion dressing isn’t often associated with keywords like comfort or ease. There’s a certain connotation of formality to wearing this dress for this event and nowhere else. Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia are challenging the boundaries of occasion dressing with their spring collection, injecting a sense of transitional wearability through fluid cuts, luxe and unconventional fabrications, and an overall carefree spirit.

They began with an array of fabrications that maintained a soft hand — cotton, khaki and seersucker all cut into dresses that toe the line of daytime chic and cocktail-ready allure. They managed to make khaki look cool and fun through a loosely cut sleeveless dress, and cotton dresses equally sleek and elevated with abstract prints.

They worked patchwork techniques onto the skirts of seersucker dresses with southern charm, and a fluid semi-sheer dress with piecemeal construction. Perhaps most surprising were the vibrant marigold and red dresses with puff sleeves that held a sustainable arc, constructed of an Italian fabric comprised predominantly of corn that managed to look luxe with a slight sheen, and provide comfort through its innate stretch.

“I wanted the clothes to feel a lot more wearable but still fun and fashionable,” Sachin said during a preview. “You can still wear it to a function. I want to make it more multidimensional.”

Prime examples were familiar, approachable shapes that have been updated with a hallmark of versatility, including a bodysuit with dramatic ruffles taken from an archival top, and commercially successful high-low tops cut more everyday in a nice white Japanese crepe, or more refined in a lightweight lavender mercado-like fabric, paired with matching voluminous skirt-like pants.

