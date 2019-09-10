Sally LaPointe RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

According to Sally LaPointe, orange represents “success, determination and freedom,” as she explained during a pre-show interview backstage.

The meanings of the vibrant color, which actually took center stage not only in the collection itself but also at the show venue at Spring Studios, where the floor was fully covered with tangerine carpeting, perfectly fit the concept behind the lineup, the designer explained. “It started with the idea of power. I did a sort of deep diving into the idea of power suits and power dressing.”

Revisited chic separates, cut in soft sartorial silhouettes, sometimes featuring jackets with cutout details, were elegantly paired with featherweight mohair capes that enhanced the collection’s sense of lightness, which was further elevated by see-through mesh-draped tops.

The solid palette, which ranged from neutrals and pastels to different shades of orange and emerald green, was interrupted by a zebra motif, shown on a jacquard coat and rendered with an all-over sequined pattern on a suit.

LaPointe’s quirky, eccentric way was evident in separates that featured the two halves in different colors; however, her best looks resulted when she stuck to essential, pure lines, solid tones and her signature use of sequined patterns, which she managed to keep sparkling yet elegantly discreet.