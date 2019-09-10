See by Chloé RTW Spring 2020

  View Gallery — 30   Photos

What is See by Chloé about? Easy-chic French sophistication with an urban vibe.

For spring, the brand presented a lively, charming collection that perfectly embodied the spirit of the label. Imagining a cool girl taking a trip to Capri, See by Chloé integrated a summery, breezy holiday mood into a city-ready lineup.

Reminiscent of adventurous hikes on the island’s steep cliffs, explorer shorts got a polished treatment with double pleats and rounded hems, while utility pants were embellished with an exquisitely constructed belted high waist.

The joyful spirit of an endless summer echoed in a fringed crochet skirt paired with a bleached denim vest cinched at the waist with a tiny leather belt, while the effortlessly chic charm of Capri’s iconic Piazzetta square resonated in the airy, fluid dresses and separates, which ranged from a red-and-white polka-dot ruffled chiffon dress to a top and handkerchief skirt with a vibrant patchwork of foulard motifs.

The laid-back, lively mood was elevated by the accessories, including artisanal tiny bags with multicolor threads woven by hand in India.

