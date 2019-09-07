Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2020

Han Chong infused a lively sense of relaxed ease into his spring collection, which he presented at New York’s legendary Woolworth Building. The opulent grandeur of the location, filled with Greek veined marble, glass mosaics and gold tiles, created a charming contrast with the summery, breezy feel of the lineup, which looked quintessentially feminine and romantic.

The opening cotton poplin outfits punctuated by lace trim, which included a mini dress with a defined waist and a shirt paired with a matching wrap skirt, set the tone of the collection, whose delicacy met an urban-chic mood.

Pale tones of blue, lilac and pale yellow were juxtaposed with vibrant hues, such as the hot pink of a pretty maxi dress that had sweet ruffles framing the face, as well as a vivid orange-red cotton frock enriched by eyelet and a corset-like construction at the bodice.

The hyper-feminine vibe was counterbalance by utilitarian accents, popping up, for example, on a sleeveless top embellished with a zipper closure and applied pockets, as well as by the sartorial elegance of a belted blazer worn with tailored short pants.

The collection reached its peak when it offered the most signature look of the Self-Portrait brand. Case in point: the closing tear-drop maxidress that featured a lovely maxi bow at the collar.