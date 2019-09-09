Staud RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

It’s nearly impossible to leave a Staud show without a smile on your face. Designer Sarah Staudinger exudes positivity and leads with happy, playful fashion, yet her designs are also serious and consistent.

For spring, she evolved her fall show’s theme of dance into ready-to-wear that embodied the same feel of movement. “Metamorphosis,” she called it. And while there were actual butterflies on the clothes — hidden within a paisley print or embroidered on a sheer floor-length dress — the best interpretations came through voluminous, vibrant silhouettes. Roomy flared dresses and bubble skirts flounced through the room and were paired with softer bag options. For instance, a paisley printed chiffon frock atop sequined crop top and short set with feather adorned handbag and easy circle-toe sandals. Recycled tissue nylon offerings — a playful bubble skirt with matching cropped camp shirt or ruched petal pink number — were a new story, and also made for strong points of the collection. On the less voluminous end, there were crop tops, satin pedal pushers and a few pared-back white numbers.

Newness for the brand also came via leather offerings, which for the first time were offered in rtw silhouettes. There were leather coats with tie details at the wrist as well as a matching midi-skirt set. It was nice to see Staudinger flex her design muscles to inject a more grown-up feel within the otherwise wonderful whimsy.