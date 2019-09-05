Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

“Once upon a time in Japan,” exclaimed Tadashi Shoji in the backstage of his runway show revealing the inspiration behind his spring collection. “Everything is about Japan, especially the textiles but also the silhouettes.”

Actually, the designer collected a compilation of Japanese symbols and references, which he used to pepper his signature evening designs. For example, cherry blossoms bloomed on a long-sleeve dress with a sheer detail at the collar and on a brocade gown peppered by asymmetric details and draping.

Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s iconic “The Wave” woodblock print popped up on a fluid flounced maxidress and vibrant flowers embellished the hem of a flowing draped gown injected with charming glamour.

Shoji also played with iconic traditional silhouettes, which he updated for modern, chic designs, including the opening pink dress trimmed in black which echoed the shape of a kimono.