Tanya Taylor RTW Spring 2020

When Tanya met Biba.…Recently, Tanya Taylor connected with famed Biba founder Barbara Hulanicki, who now lives in Miami. And while the style of the iconic swinging Sixties London brand is often referenced by designers today, for Taylor, the true energy is the woman behind the legendary line, who was the inspiration for Taylor’s spring collection.

It’s a perfect marriage of ideas for Taylor, what with her adept way with color. The latest collection did not disappoint, producing limes with pink, sharp colorblocking ideas and bright floral prints.

It also marked a return to a proper showing for Taylor, who has hosted luncheons the past few season to facilitate private conversations about culture, politics and style with women she admires. But for this season, she “wanted to bring the conversation back to fashion week,” she said. “And that is what I think is so beautiful about fashion today, it’s for everyone.”

It was a point underscored by her diverse cast of models, who came in a mix of sizes. “We really do have a wide range of women who wear us,” she noted.

England-meets-Miami was her recipe for tailoring, for example, an expertly cut bold-pink blazer paired with shorts and an acid-pastel-colored trenchcoat. Overall, she showed a new slimmer silhouette. A blue-and-white pinstriped men’s wear-style top was given full three-quarter-length sleeves with tiers of highlighter yellow strips, styled with a pencil skirt just below the knee with a diagonal strip of buttons. It felt like a modern look for the office.

Knits, a category Taylor has leaned into in the past, got a renewed focus with an orange, yellow and blue striped sheath dress that was reminiscent of a sporty rash guard. In another new development, she imagined knits for evening, pairing a knit black tank with a long, gauzy, flowing floral-print skirt.

The collection was finished off with some new accessories: Teva-style sandals with straps made from Taylor’s prints and stacked striped soles, a new foray into the category for Taylor, and a bag collaboration with another brand known for color, Truss. Both added a girlish charm to the vibrant and energetic collection.

