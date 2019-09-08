Tibi RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Amy Smilovic has proved season after season that she knows what she loves. She loves revisiting tailoring. She loves to mix the feminine and the masculine. She loves to juxtapose neutrals with fresh, pastel colors. She actually loves urban girls with a cool twist.

The spring collection that the designer showed at the Times Center on Sunday morning clearly epitomized her passions, her signature penchant for sleek, metropolitan silhouettes enlivened by special touches: sculpted shoulders on a blazer sported with cargo pants; a button punctuating the cuff of ankle-length pants; a round hem creating a cocoon silhouette on a canvas top, or a 3-D ruffle trim on a plissé top.

The lineup was a compilation of highly wearable revisited staples, easy to integrate into the wardrobe of any international woman on the move.

Suits came in linen with a tactile effect, as well as in classic sartorial fabrics rendered in charming tones, including an intense burgundy. Lightweight trenches were paired with draped matching shorts, cargo pants came in tie-dye motifs and a pretty flared white dress was enriched with a painted flower, adding a touch of quintessential delicacy to the collection, which also included dégradé knitted frocks with intriguing color effects.

Everything was perfectly fine, well-executed and in line with the concept of the Tibi brand we all have. What we may have missed was that soupçon of risky novelty that makes a runway show a bit more exciting.