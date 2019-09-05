Galleries

Trina Turk is one of those designers whose collections can easily transform your mood. They’re cheery, loud and typically transport you to a tropical getaway.

Spring was no different. Called “Made in the Shade,” her collection consisted of a range of cheeky graphic prints and preppy brights inspired by Federico Fellini’s 1965 film “Juliet of the Spirits.” Actress Sandra Milo’s character Suzy, glamorous and famously lounging under a yellow beach canopy, was the jumping off point for a thread of punchy yellow and Sixties style.

The era’s charm came through via conversational prints, such as repeating sunglasses on a silk dress and floral polka dots on both his and her suiting looks. Tailoring has been a strong category for both Trina and Mr Turk, the former with a solid textured suit paired down with a beachy crop top, and the ladder with cheekier humor and ambiguous bird print.

Matching sets have been a highlight, too, leaning easy, playful and light. A preppy floral set evolved on what the brand can offer technically, printed on textured cotton lycra to offer up some dimension.

Turk’s clothes are never serious in spirit. A sunny yellow jumpsuit, for instance, was positioned as a casual going-out look. It’s how she’s sustained a business for 25 years. She can blend preppy suiting with nautical stripes and swirly knits in a seamless play on pattern mixing. To celebrate her quarter of a century milestone next year, she developed a capsule of rainbow, classic Turk-esque prints for men’s, women’s and swim.

