Victor Glemaud Resort 2020

For resort, Victor Glemaud’s collection was all about the idea of being empowering and optimistic. “I just want it to feel like when you wear one of these sweaters, when you look at it, you feel inspired and potentially empowered if you’re wearing it.”

Glemaud started with an idea of singer Grace Jones. “What would Grace Jones wear if she were a school girl today?” One can see hints of Jones throughout the collection, like the black ankle-length knit dress with a white V on the chest. This season there were animal prints throughout; for instance, a knit zebra-print green and black cropped top and form-fitting skirt set.

Victor stayed true to himself with graphic mixes of color and cutouts, but incorporated animal prints, something he toyed with a few times in the past but never fully committed to. The diamond print added a fun touch to the designer’s cropped cardigans, V-neck sweaters, cropped tops and ankle-length dresses. There were also animal-print ladylike headbands, which were inspired by makeup artist Pat McGrath. Victor’s love for color and patterns is what keeps his customers coming back each season.