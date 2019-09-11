Yeohlee RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Yeohlee Teng is one of those almost extinct creatures in the fashion industry: a designer who is still passionate about construction, lines and fabrics. She still believes that her creations are the ultimate medium to express her fashion message. In her case, it’s a clear, powerful dispatch, ultimately telegraphed with essentially, purity and control.

Working a black and white color palette, Teng played with cuts and geometric shapes to create versatile, effortlessly chic pieces, mostly crafted from Italian and Japanese cottons.

Details made the difference in her designs, which were very simple at first sight, yet highly complex when analyzed closely. They included daywear staples with a twist, such as color-blocked frocks that can be worn in multiple ways; and a sporty-chic hooded jacket with drawstrings worn with a pinstriped dress and matching pants that had a slightly sculptural silhouette that was achieved through bias cuts.

The collection also offered elegant and discreet cocktail options, including a V-neck mini dress with the eye-catching shoulders highlighted by black and white graphic colorblocking, as well as a jumpsuit, which looked just pretty in its sophisticated elegance.