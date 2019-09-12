Galleries

Collection

Yigal Azrouël has simplified things the past few seasons; rather than make a big splash with a runway show, he prefers private appointments at his studio. “I love the flexibility of working here,” he said of his studio space at a WeWork in the Garment District. “I really like the interactions I have with different people here, too. You don’t feel isolated.”

This simpler approach could also be seen in his spring collection, which was a mix of pieces he has come to be known for. The best black motorcycle jacket? Check. A lush pair of paper bag pants? Check. Sheer layering pieces in black mesh and leopards? Check.

He played in a mostly black-and-white palette with pieces that could be styled in a variety of ways; a few pieces had large hook-and-eye hardware that can be adjusted to change the silhouette or hold together a detachable sleeve. Chantilly lace gave an alluring sense of texture to a little black dress.

He finished the collection with a few separates in neon yellow, zebra prints and a wax-coated plaid trench coat.

The full assortment felt like an update of Azrouël’s staples, and underscored his sensual and powerful take on how women like to dress.

More on WWD:

Yigal Azrouël Resort 2020

Yigal Azrouël’s Minimalist Greenwich Village Home