Zac Zac Posen RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Daywear outfits and evening attire happily coexisted in the Zac Zac Posen spring collection.

If a look showing a white shirt with delicate embroideries at the collar tucked into a cotton miniskirt and paired with flat sandals and a basket bag offered a chic option for girls strolling around the streets of Saint Tropez under the Mediterranean sun next July, rich gowns and vibrant cocktail dresses seemed ready for elegant nights out in the city that never sleeps.

“There is a Victoriana Eighties story happening here,” said Zac Posen, referring to the voluminous silhouettes of eye-catching shoulders peppering striped sheath dresses, floral brocade frocks and strapless body-con jersey gowns.

Eveningwear influences were also injected into urban staples, such a a T-shirt enriched with a lace panel, while all-over embroidered flowers in a vibrant color palette bloomed on an urban-chic bomber worn with black cigarette pants and a coordinate shirt.

The versatile collection, which in keeping with the spirit of the Zac Zac Posen secondary brand, offered an affordable, accessible taste of the designer’s luxury world, also marked the debut of the label’s new shoe line, hitting stores in January.