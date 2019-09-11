Zang Toi RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Zang Toi celebrated America last season; this year he looked to the country of his birth, Malaysia, for inspiration. If that wasn’t clear at first, it was the minute the show began, when the Malaysian national anthem was played inside the Women’s National Republican Club, where Toi’s show was held.

The designer is also celebrating 30 years in the fashion business, quite a milestone in the ever-fast-paced industry. His spring collection felt like a bit of a greatest hits album as well as a salute to the joy he finds in designing. He began with a mix of black-and- white looks with some suiting, but eventually gave way to his trademark colorful palette, with a mix of frothy pastel-hued gowns and pantsuits, each more sweet than the next. Many gowns featured A-line skirts and oodles of tulle.

Veteran model Carol Alt closed the show, as the crowd, which included Donald Trump Jr., Marla Maples and the incomparable Patti LaBelle, threw confetti to celebrate the designer’s milestone achievement.

