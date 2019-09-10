Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Spring 2020

- Galleries
Maria Cornejo has been obsessed with the British television show “Victoria” as of late, so much so that it helped inform her latest collection. It’s an ostensibly odd pairing, a period known for its restrictive nature and corsetry and a designer known for celebrating the freedom of the body and the promise of what can be with her sculptural silhouettes.
After a bit more discussion, the real theme of the period came to light.
“It was a time of so much promise. So many things we have now were yet to be developed,” Cornejo explained. The promise of what can be? That is a sentiment decidedly in Cornejo’s lane.
And as the looks walked the runway, her precise understanding of the body and experimentation came to light. Ruched knit jackets forming a protection-like shell styled with rich cream pants, a black plissé style tunic with asymmetric hem, a corset used as belting, sealing up a blue pants suit. Each was a reimagined shape, like the work of a sculpter. Her palette of black, cream and blue was punched up with a dot jacquard done in black and white and a colorful orange and white. A modern collection about what a woman wants to wear in the now.
It’s been a busy week for Cornejo who launched a collaboration of upcycled garments with Hyundai, part of the car brand’s Re:Style initiative earlier this week. The designer created a 15-piece capsule collection, which incorporates a limited amount of leftover Hyundai car seat waste to repurpose alongside Cornejo’s choice of responsibly created textiles, including 100 percent organic cotton bearing the Cradle-to-Cradle denim certification.
For a designer who is close to 100 percent made in New York and dedicated to reducing her carbon footprint, it is truly a promise of what can and should be.
