Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Spring 2020

Maria Cornejo has been obsessed with the British television show “Victoria” as of late, so much so that it helped inform her latest collection. It’s an ostensibly odd pairing, a period known for its restrictive nature and corsetry and a designer known for celebrating the freedom of the body and the promise of what can be with her sculptural silhouettes.

After a bit more discussion, the real theme of the period came to light.

“It was a time of so much promise. So many things we have now were yet to be developed,” Cornejo explained. The promise of what can be? That is a sentiment decidedly in Cornejo’s lane.

And as the looks walked the runway, her precise understanding of the body and experimentation came to light. Ruched knit jackets forming a protection-like shell styled with rich cream pants, a black plissé style tunic with asymmetric hem, a corset used as belting, sealing up a blue pants suit. Each was a reimagined shape, like the work of a sculpter. Her palette of black, cream and blue was punched up with a dot jacquard done in black and white and a colorful orange and white. A modern collection about what a woman wants to wear in the now.

It’s been a busy week for Cornejo who launched a collaboration of upcycled garments with Hyundai, part of the car brand’s Re:Style initiative earlier this week. The designer created a 15-piece capsule collection, which incorporates a limited amount of leftover Hyundai car seat waste to repurpose alongside Cornejo’s choice of responsibly created textiles, including 100 percent organic cotton bearing the Cradle-to-Cradle denim certification.

For a designer who is close to 100 percent made in New York and dedicated to reducing her carbon footprint, it is truly a promise of what can and should be.

