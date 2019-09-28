Alessandra Rich RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Thirty-five minutes. That’s how long it took for guests to settle in their seats at the packed Alessandra Rich show venue, and also the time one influencer spent trying to get the perfect selfie wearing Rich’s oversize rhinestone earrings. Eyebrows were raised, but people’s curiosity was piqued by the fact that the attention-seeker also had two photographers snapping her every move. The minute the show started, she whipped them off; the heavy clip-on earrings had left red ridges in her earlobes.

The event might seem trivial, but it sums up the Alessandra Rich brand in a nutshell. “Clothes for Instagram” has often been the best way to describe the designer’s collections, which often consist of various spins on her bestselling tea dress with exaggerated shoulders. The spring collection didn’t veer far from its usual mark: Titled “Ladylike You,” it featured an array of said dress in Eighties prints, including a purple leopard-print version and a hot pink graffiti motif.

Demure houndstooth skirt suits and bouclé jackets were covered in sequins, while ruffled skirts, slit up to thigh level, swished at every model’s turn. There were also glittering chokers and simple black thongs. The former were worn with anything from lacy corsets to lamé bikinis, sometimes with an oversize fabric flower tucked into them. The latter were spotted under black lace dresses and see-through skirts with rows of rhinestones adding a shimmering look.

Unsubtle could be a term used to describe the collection, which was penned in the show notes as being for the woman who wears “a beautiful red ball gown even when going to be arrested.” That would make a killer Instagram post.