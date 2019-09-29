Alexis Mabille RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

There was a relaxed feel to Alexis Mabille’s collection for spring, with mix-and-match references that could be dressed up or down — straight out of a suitcase — by his jet-set girl.

Dominated by red, white and blue in varying intensities, it combined masculine and feminine elements, heavy and fluid fabrics, with ease. A manly striped shirt with integrated bow tie was paired with a stiff wrap skirt with double-button details in a shiny silk viscose blend. The latter fabric was used for a belted biker-jacket dress with definite attitude, the former as a shirtdress with a lace panel on the back and a frilled hem.

Elsewhere, feminine blouses, striped skirts and long kaftans were encrusted with panels of fine Calais lace, while a tunic and pants in waffled crêpe with fringed scarf details had an easy vibe.

A gold washed silk gown with lingerie details, and another in blue, with panels of tulle, had a feel of old world Hollywood about them — fluid and easy to wear, but glamorous enough for the most sophisticated event.