Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2020

There were plenty of memorable — sorry, Instagram-worthy — moments at Vivienne Westwood, designed by Andreas Kronthaler: Dame Vivienne sitting in the front row with Pamela Anderson; a large, sparkling, oddly realistic fish as a hat; a human silhouette in orange vinyl worn like a weird tabard; more gigantic headgear; Bella Hadid closing the show as the “naked Fifties pin-up, photographed from below, looking like she’s in the sky with puffs of cotton wool thrown on her” as Kronthaler put it in the show notes.

Under Kronthaler’s tenure, there’s a lot going on. The corseted dresses are there. There’s the illustration of a Sumatran tiger, also seen on the invitation, to announce their support for the conservation society. There are jackets that can be worn upside down, the pockets becoming arm holes. There are jogging pants so high-waisted they could be a bustier jumpsuit. Ideas come so fast they could cause whiplash.

There is seemingly only one theme here, and that’s giving anything a try. Such an assortment of oddments looked like a romp through a particularly inventive child’s dress-up box. Weirdness, however, did not mask the desirability of individual elements.