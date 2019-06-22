Does anyone remember the good old fashioned CD? For Taiwanese designer Angus Chiang, the item holds a special signification: “Even though people don’t really use CDs anymore and everything is so digitalized, I think of them as a memento of a time when you could really connect with music and create memories that should never be forgotten,” said the designer after his spring 2020 show, which was a tribute to the humble CD-ROM.

On a soundtrack emulating a live radio, alternating between Taiwanese music, ads and fake radio shows, female models sported oversized single earrings made of twisted CDs, orange jersey dresses came with rows of plastic CD sleeves stuck to their front and men wore tank tops covered with “33 hour long play” stickers.

The collection had a strong Nineties vibe. Walking through a movable set of brightly colored arches created by Nicolas Giuet, a recent graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, women models wore plastic clips and had their hair twisted in bunches, carried leather CD holders and sported oversized sweatshirts with sleeves long enough to completely cover hands, awkward teenager-style.

Men paired oversized bright T-shirts either with cycling shorts, combat trousers or nylon tracksuits, finished off with retro trainers in collaboration with Reebok. There were striped polo shirts, cropped sweatshirts, lightweight plastic raincoats trenches printed with flower motifs, workwear-inspired leather jackets and trousers covered with prints spelling out “MP3” and “Digital Audio.”

Over the seasons, it has been fun discovering parts of the Taiwanese designer’s culture and childhood memories. While the set wasn’t as entertaining as last season — a replica of a local fruit and veg market — the upbeat mood and nostalgic silhouettes made for an enjoyable collection.