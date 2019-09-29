Cédric Charlier RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

“Go West, young man!” Cédric Charlier did precisely that with a collection inspired by a road trip through the great American West.

The designer spun off elements of cowboy arcana: paisley-shaped cotton yarn insets on leather zip-up vests; thistle flowers embroidered on a fringed jacquard shirt or skirt, and bandana-inspired prints on silky dresses.

Charlier said the delicate designs of horses and eagles were inspired by the ballpoint pen drawings of Belgian artist Jan Fabre. They came in blue and white for day, and pink and black for night, lending a retro tinge to a black satin evening dress knotted over one hip.

Charlier quietly and consistently delivers an elevated take on daywear that is distinctive yet completely wearable. Among the standouts this season were cotton eyelet dresses; pleated skirts with topstitched patterns; sweaters worn as fringed shawls, and satiny dresses with graphic cowboy boot motifs. Yeehaw!