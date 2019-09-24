Coperni RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

“We wanted to find the middle ground between technology and humanity, to do digital projects and have a moment with people,” Coperni’s Sébastien Meyer said after the brand’s happening at the Apple store on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

The collection was presented on video by Cecile Winckler, a producer and actor who is the brand’s content director. She also produced the previous season’s “Copernize your life” Instagram teaser videos, which were projected on a large screen in the store. As an introduction, a cameraman broadcasting a live feed of the room zoomed on a model, sitting among the guests, wearing an outfit from Coperni’s spring 2020 collection.

“It’s a satire and a homage to our generation. The whole video is an homage to tech, to our generation. We love innovation, technology, design. Our clothes are products, objects and all that. And that’s deeply connected to memory. Without memory we’re all a bit lost and the fact that today, everyone records everything and anything, human and technology memory are entwined,” said co-artistic director Arnaud Vaillant, just before a public talk moderated by Clara Cornet, creative and merchandising director of the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées.

The boyish silhouettes ran the gamut of the Coperni aesthetic, with trompe-l’œil details around collars and strong tailoring, including Audrey Hepburn-esque capri pants and suiting separates. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth symbols appeared throughout the collection, as embroideries or belts. A denim jacket was edged with an electric blue ruffle as a nod to a popular Instagram filter, and came with matching jeans. An embroidered motif featured a signal wave, repeated as squares of patchwork across a blue silk dress, a belted coat or a blue and purple jersey top.

The tech focus also materialized on the lining of a suit, where a QR code allows full traceability of the wool from sheep to shop using blockchain technology, a project imagined in cooperation with French luxury fabric mill Dormeuil.

As a further effort to connect with the public, the brand has lowered price points since the relaunch. They now start around 90 euros for T-shirts, 500 euros for dresses and under 1,000 euros for a suit. Bags and shoes, like the transformable slingback kitten heel shoes that completed the looks, start around the 400 euros mark.