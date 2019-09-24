Dawei RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

With ancient Egypt in mind, Dawei Sun snatched a few elements like the regal cat-headed goddess, drape work, straps and all-white looks, using them to fashion a romantic lineup of elevated silhouettes — mostly dresses and long skirt combinations. But not even the faintest whiff of the kalasiris dress of costume parties past.

His take was very urban, very contemporary, as he described it, and the lineup moved easily between long slender knits to ultralight dresses with volume, and touches of fluidity here and there. Tailored suits and overcoats were slightly deconstructed, roomy and elegant.

The knit combinations came striped, with a graphic silhouette of the cat goddess, running horizontally on one side, elongating the figure. Also speaking in volumes, transparent skirts puffed and floated — one all-white look had a long, hooded overcoat covering a ruffled skirt; transparent, all of it.

He was out to free movement for women, which he proved by sending more than one pregnant woman down the runway. Adding extra comfort, which did not distract from the elegance, he included deep pockets on the dresses and transparent skirts.

“It’s like in a dream…it’s invented — nothing like ancient times,” he said. It was also quite dreamy.