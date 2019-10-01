Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Ece Ege offered sharpened romanticism with her spring collection for Dice Kayek. Her voluminous yet structured signature was worked on a lineup inspired by Osman Hamdi Bey, a renowned Ottoman intellectual, painter and dandy of the 19th century.

Long tailored jackets and vests in navy or gray were stylishly layered over slimmed-down harem pants and elaborate bell-sleeved shirts, while an outsized double-breasted trench coat with a long A-line silhouette was worked in heavy navy silk. The masculine references — some of the pieces in the collection were designed to be unisex for the first time — continued with nightshirt dresses and fluid yellow striped silk twill pajamas. In a more feminine but equally structured universe, a shirtdress in crisp white broderie anglaise and a saffron silk robe were among the highlights.