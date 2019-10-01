Equipment RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Equipment continued to expand its offering for spring, with utilitarian and archival details and a watercolor palette coming together in a lineup inspired by Marrakech. There was an expanded range of dresses, some directly derived from the brand’s shirting heritage, others with more feminine wrap shapes and done in animal or floral prints.

Elevated basics presented more masculine lines, as on a cropped military shirtdress in beige or cilantro leather shorts and matching army sweater, which rubbed shoulders with more statement pieces, like a viscose twill jumpsuit in fuchsia and red.