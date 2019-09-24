Faith Connexion RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

At Faith Connexion, the point is always to give well-worn classics — distressed to look the part, too — a gilded edge with couture-level embellishments. Under the creative direction of Nikola Vasari, that hasn’t fundamentally changed.

While he shifted away from last season’s after-dark glamour with lighter fabrics and more utilitarian shapes, everything from sports jerseys, mesh knit dresses and lightweight parkas still received a healthy dose of shine and glitter.

Zeroing in on the Roaring Twenties and the Seventies, both eras of opulence and freedom, he imagined a wardrobe fit for today’s glamorous globe-trotters, calling it “an invitation to travel. I wanted to explore new territories and bring that couture twist to a travel-worthy wardrobe,” he said backstage.

Worth packing were the looks that felt seasonally appropriate even when bedecked in sequins. Sequin-heavy sports jerseys, those cropped riding pants, patchwork denim jackets and overalls telegraphed the desired effortless cool. So did a new belt with an oversize metal C that added pizzazz to easy jeans-and-tweed combinations. Ruffled mullet dresses and a sheer slip only a spray of sequins away from being unfit for Instagram were among those pieces that felt too labored — although the latter regained street cred when worn as a top. Most of the time, it was the cleaner looks that best embodied the titular “New Horizons” Faith Connexion is looking toward.