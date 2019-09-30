Françoise RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Françoise is going to Miami — the French way. For her second collection under new design venture Françoise, created in partnership with Italian manufacturer Castor Srl, Johanna Senyk further explored her idea of typical French effortlessness, but transported to Miami in the Seventies.

“For me, the French girl definitely dresses up, but there is always something in the shapes that means the silhouettes stays relaxed,” she said at the label’s presentation. A loose white silk tank top and slightly oversized pair of shorts, both with rhinestone trims, were inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character in “Scarface,” but offered a slouchier take on the famously sultry look.

Bustier jersey dresses in pastel colors hinted at Halston’s heyday. The same fabric, a sleek jersey in either watery-green or bronze, was spotted on an off-the-shoulder blouse which fell heavily on the frame. “I find heaviness more elegant because it conveys the fabric’s quality,” Senyk explained. A stunning lurex silhouette, a blend of bronze and blue threads, looked modern in the designer’s chosen shapes: a square crop top paired with a high-waisted carrot pant, preventing the extravagant fabric from becoming too dressy.

Backless or deep-V evening dresses were made out of cotton poplin instead of showy fabrics, while cute sailor outfits made of cream chiffon were slightly oversized to avoid cliché. The effect, if subtle, was a success: What looked like a costume on the hanger suddenly took on a whole new French-Girl cool once worn with hands firmly planted in pockets.