Galvan RTW Spring 2020

For spring, Galvan design director Anna-Christin Haas obsessed over Pina Bausch. “I’m both inspired by her as a strong woman, but also her piece ‘Full Moon’ and the way she is on stage,” she said at the brand’s presentation. “She used to say that she didn’t care about how her dancers were moving, she simply cared about whether they were moved.”

The reflection of the moon on water gave the designer the idea for a slinky metallic slipdress, mixing bronze shades with shimmery green panels. The bronze hue was also used on silk separates, a simple tank top with matching skirt. After launching as an eveningwear label, Galvan is introducing more day pieces. Glass beads — “moon beads,” as per the designer — were used as delicate buttons on supple tailoring and a chic, streamlined white silk jumpsuit.

A green sequined bustier dress looked modern because of its straight neckline, its side slit revealing just enough leg for it to be subtly sexy. The brand started working with lace this season, but the Galvan way: A mauve and bright red dress mixed flowing chiffon with see-through lace inserts, making a geometrical pattern all along the garment. Lace inserts were also added to the neckline of the brand’s signature slip dresses. “We always want things to be flowy and feminine, but contrasted with sharp lines,” said Haas. A resort line is also in the works.