Inès de la Fressange RTW Spring 2020

Inès de la Fressange had a heatwave in mind for her spring collection, keen to offer women lightweight, versatile wardrobe staples that are dressy yet comfortable as the temperatures rise.

Mix-and-match separates in the palest of fluid pink silks, a white satin trench coat and button-up skirt summed up this breezy attitude, peppering a collection full of the masculine-feminine basics — shirts, blazers — that sum up her style ethos.

Several looks mixed a paisley dominated by dusty pink with a Prince of Wales check — a choice de la Fressange said was a rebellion against having been told when she was young that flowers and stripes shouldn’t be worn together. That touch of defiance resonated in her statement pantsuits, one in a bright geometric jacquard, another in a bright embroidered print that evoked a naïve imaginary garden.

Seventies-style jeans came with high waists and contrast stitching in a variety of warm shades.