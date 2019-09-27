  View Gallery — 41   Photos

For spring, Ingie Chalhoub paid tribute to Frida Kahlo’s multifaceted, multitalented personality. Strength in the face of physical frailty, folk art and feminism provided a rich referential framework for the collection, dubbed “An Ode to Life,” which juxtaposed sharp lines and bright colors with romantic elements like macramé and lace, taking the label in a more contemporary direction.

While perhaps overly literal in symbolism, leather harnesses provided structure over frills of plumetis lace, modernizing the silhouette. Less obvious and in a more brutalist register, leather strapping on a pair of black pants paired with a Victorian-style blouse worked well.

Corsets heightened the voluminous proportions of a pleated skirt in psychedelic stripes that nodded to Mexican handicrafts. A black leather skirt embroidered with tiny pearls to form rows of flowers was another example of how Chalhoub took her embellished designs into new territory this season.

Ingie Paris RTW Spring 2020

41 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments