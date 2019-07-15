@HunterSchafer is Hollywood’s new obsession from the fashion world. ⁣ ⁣ The trans model who broke barriers on the runway and as an ACLU plaintiff, has quickly become the scene-stealer of HBO's "Euphoria," her first acting job. ⁣ ⁣ “I just relate to her deeply, as far as being trans in high school and what that does to you and how it affects the way you navigate life and romance and sex,” Schafer explains. “The more time I spent with her the more complicated she got, which is really exciting. By the end of the season it was like I would just go there and I woudn’t even have to substitute emotions anymore, because hers felt that real for me.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to learn more about the breakout star. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @leighen 📸: @lexieblacklock .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #hunterschafer #Euphoria