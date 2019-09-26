Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

It felt like Isabel Marant wanted to stretch the summer just one more evening as guests waiting for her show in the Palais Royal gardens were treated to music and mojitos.

“I was listening to baile funk, contemporary electronic Brazilian music, and it gave me ideas of Brazil, of beaches. Colors, sexiness. Craft and architects that I love like Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx,” she said backstage. The season certainly read like a day in that setting, going from the pinks and oranges of a sunrise, to the sun-bleached and vivid hues of midday, right through to nighttime’s somber shades.

Warm weather certainly lends itself to the French designer’s particular brand of skin-baring yet always classy sexiness. There were plenty of things to call out in her lineup such as abbreviated denim cutoffs, mini dresses and short skirts galore but also crochet knits and flowy fabrics made to skim toned physiques. Marant men — who now have their first stand-alone boutique — will have their pick of flower print shirts, peasant blouses and matching denim.

Whatever far-flung destination flavors the season, Marant’s work can almost be viewed as a continuum that never strays far from her forte: the free-spirited bohemian French girl. Here’s to betting more than a few “It” girls and editors were already making room in their closets for those slouchy blanket boots, crochet tops and tie-dye denims.