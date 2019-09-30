Joie RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Joie continues to build out its offering, expanding on its bohemian roots to create a full contemporary wardrobe with edgier touches to modernize the look. Mixed in with pretty print dresses and embroidered blouses the label made its name with were welcome additions: acid-treated denim, cute monochrome culottes in a textured linen and viscose blend, and a cream linen utility jacket. A focus on texture resulted in the fringe details of an ample cotton blouse and several cute sweaters, a growing category for Joie.

The label, which does most of its business in the U.S., is branching out abroad, with plans to significantly grow its footprint in Europe in coming months, starting in the U.K.