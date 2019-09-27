Joseph RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

For spring, Susana Clayton worked a sparse palette and stuck with a long, loose silhouette to draw up a pure, polished lineup for a cosmopolitan working woman’s wardrobe. Sleeves, trouser legs, shirts and jackets all hung low; shirts were tunics, necklines were simple — many cut in a v-shape — while collars were unfussy.

The label’s founder Joseph Ettedgui was born in Casablanca, a good starting point for the warmer season, she thought. That’s where the colors came from, which evoked the warmth and artisanal flavors of Morocco. A tunic shirt in a lightweight viscose came in tangerine yellow, while a thigh-skimming leather jacket-dress was in a deep burgundy. There were pastels, too, and a lot of white and ivory.

There’s not much in the way of patterns in the label’s background, so Clayton set about drawing one up — a logo, nonetheless. Blown up and delineated in black lines against ivory, she kept it discreet, along the vein of a berber rug. There were also tunic blouses in a scarf-like material, printed “Joseph” in large yellow and brown letters, against a black background or in lavender and brown against a soft yellow.

She extended knitwear, too, and hinting at further expansion in the future, offered a long, ribbed top with a collar, with a long matching skirt and trousers that spilled over the ankles.

This was Clayton’s third collection for the label — judging by her steady approach, and the handsome results, it looks to be in trustworthy hands.