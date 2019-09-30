Anaïs Jourden RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

The show might have been at prestigious secondary school Henri IV, yet Anaïs Mak’s collection was anything but studious. It was party time. Cue long see-through polka dot dresses with trailing shirt cuffs and ruched hems. These looked current when paired with sporty underwear — a stark white crop top and cotton shorts — and sweet when done in a white and gold version. But when paired with metallic zebra print, it felt a bit like a watered-down iteration of “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

The collection had a metallic sheen. To the sound of hard rock music, girls marched down the runway in long pleated skirts in blue, green and silver foil hues, while nightdresses were done in similar metallic shades, clinging to the body and hemmed with painted lace in matching colors. These were either paired with black fishnet inserts on the top of the body or worn with an oversized knitted lurex cardigan with appliqué heart details. The Anaïs Jourden girl is clearly marking herself out as the rebel of the ball.

Hearts were everywhere — from details on the front of grey blazers to bling door-knocker earrings. They were even used as nipple pasties on a sheer polka dot dress. The overall effect was a bit over the top and lacked the sweetness of Mak’s previous offerings.