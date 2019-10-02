Kirin Peggy Gou RTW Spring 2020

Peggy Gou doesn’t need to look far for inspiration: her Kirin line is basically condensed from the kind of things she likes to wear. For her sophomore collection, the South Korean-born techno DJ and producer whipped up outfits for everything from hitting the festival circuit to traveling between gigs.

Her signature look is matching tops and pants, ranging from color-blocked tracksuits and denim pairings, to satiny logo-printed pajamas. Among the patterns this season is a pixelated image of dancers — a nod to the Saatchi Gallery’s recent “Sweet Harmony: Rave Today” exhibition — and a motif of Korean traditional masks.

Gou said the idea came from the artwork for her track “Starry Night,” an illustration that shows her hiding behind a laughing mask. “Everything with social media now is about who has a better life, who’s happier, and my cover had the meaning that everything is not as it appears,” she said. “I’m not always a super happy person.”

The Berlin-based DJ has been working with her partners at New Guards Group, the Milan-based brand platform that was recently sold to Farfetch, to refine her assortment. Based on the feedback from her first season, she’s added more feminine shirts and snugger denim fits.

“I like baggy clothes. We can’t just do that,” she acknowledged. She’s also thrown in some backless stretchy knit dresses and skimpy bodysuits — the kind she likes to wear to show off her tattoos.

The name of the line is South Korean for “giraffe” — one of the many props her fans wave at her concerts. Gou has embroidered a stylized version of her giraffe logo on denim jackets and jeans. “I always explain that it’s my spirit animal. I’m quite hyper and they make me really calm,” she said.