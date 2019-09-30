Magda Butrym RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Polish designer Magda Butrym made a name for herself for her modern take on Slavic-inspired, romantic floral prints, reworked into statement satin blouses and sexy minidresses that influencers love to parade in, up and down rue Saint Honoré, throughout the Paris shows.

For spring, Butrym continued to feed her growing audience’s appetite, bringing back those much-loved floral signatures in a bigger and bolder way, adding giant ruffles and crystal embellishments to her floral party dresses.

Elsewhere, she lengthened the hems, serving a strong daywear offer, too, in the form of long-sleeve midi dresses featuring micro pleats and ruffled trims.

For the collection’s daywear quotient, Butrym put a lot more focus on tailoring, proving that she can flex her muscles beyond her signature dresses.

Inspired by the powerful aura of the Eighties and Nineties, she offered sharply tailored suits in beige canvas, leather or pinstripe fabrics featuring bold shoulders and more loose, masculine shapes.

Tailoring also made its way into the evening lineup in the form of sleek satin pants paired with crop tops or crystal-encrusted bras — “Because why not?” said the designer, who doesn’t shy away from making a statement.

As well as broadening her ready-to-wear range, Butrym significantly expanded her accessories offer, too, which includes plenty of crystal jewels to match her statement dresses, as well as cool cowboy-style boots and trendy square-toe sandals.