Marcelo Burlon is building out his women’s wear business, reinforcing how different it is from his core men’s wear offer as demand grows. Under new designer Mirko Borsche, the collection was a conscious clash of cycling wear and sporty tailored pieces in acid shades and technical fabrics — or body-con pieces with loose-fitting, streetwise forms.

Sleeveless, button-less blazers and trench coats were styled with athleisure crop tops and cycling shorts or wide jersey track pants against a backdrop of the red earth of Ibiza, where Burlon recently bought a holiday home.

A tuxedo jacket in black satin was cropped and given a wide elastic waistband, turning it into a bomber hybrid, and voluminous trench coats were worked in coated cotton or glossy vinyl with sporty elastic and logo details. Burlon’s signature wing motif came in the form of DayGlo embroideries on satin, while the surfer lifestyle was referenced in wetsuit-style items with a blue floral print.

To complete the look — and the lifestyle: chunky fluorescent sneakers and satin slides.