Mashama RTW Spring 2020

Masha Ma softened the edge of her thigh-flashing sci-fi character this season, wrapping curves in body-hugging cuts and adding texture — fringed tweeds and an airy crystal mesh.

Outerwear, a brand staple, was less a focus, though there were deconstructed trenches mixing classic beige and checks, as well as an ultra light and shimmery tangerine version.

A clinical feel came from the series of all white looks, as well as the generously cut suit jackets that carried a with a metal name plate off one side — where the breast pocket would be. Oversized sunglasses, shield-like, also felt appropriate for the lab.

The movie “Ex Machina” was a reference, and for the robot look, the designer tossed a light metal mesh dotted with crystals over some looks.

“I was trying to find a way to portray the machine thing without being too obvious,” she said, backstage before the show. It was also quite striking, in a handsome way, thrown over silver trousers, softened by an unfinished trim, and topped off with a white suit jacket.

Snippets of midriff — all over the runway this season — came from intricately-cut waistlines, offering feminine-like exposure without being too sexual. Oversize eyelets appeared on a short skirt, then, migrating up the body, on a long leather dress paired with a sheer black top. Layering included cropped zippered vests, worn snugly, and satin, bustier-style tops that sat like an extra shield of protection.

Sophisticated fabrics elevated the lineup, including a fringed tweed from a French luxury mill and bright, eco-friendly acetates from Italy. One light and lacy look included a long skirt made from a shredded feathers fabric from Japan, worn over jeans cut open at the thighs.

“I’m turning into a softer version of me,” said the designer with a laugh, in response to a complement on her new hairdo — she had gone blonde.