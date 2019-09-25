Mazarine RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Designer Hélène Timsit is getting more experimental, departing from the classic yet wearable looks that made her stand out when Mazarine was part of fashion incubator Designer’s Apartment, which the label left this season.

Instead, the designer looked toward New York City and its vibrant energy, inspired by the literature of Paul Auster and the idea of a labyrinthic urban sprawl. Swirling cutout shapes showed glimpses of skin at the neckline of a black jersey tunic, while the same curved lines were spotted on a patchwork denim top, looking almost cloud-like.

Circular transparent openings on the side of a white sleeveless shirt gave the look a futuristic vibe. This was helped by the chosen hairstyle — the models’ heads looked like they had been dipped in white paint — and manicure. “We gave the models XXL transparent acrylic nails because we wanted something a bit crazy, that you could only see in New York,” Timsit said backstage.

Fringed looks, a nod to cowboy culture, were a bit more put-together: Fringes along the side of a black long-sleeved and semitransparent jersey dress gave the silhouette a bit of texture, and were the perfect addition to a short-cropped denim jacket. Delicate star-shaped openings on shoulders, trouser knees and elbows were cool touches to simple black trousers and oversize white shirts. Sometimes the smallest details can go a long way.