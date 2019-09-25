Moohong RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Moohong Kim continues to let opposites fuel his fashion creativity. “I try to contrast elements, like masculinity and femininity, hardness and softness, mature and immature,” he explained backstage after the show. “I’m trying to create a new mood and aesthetic.”

Whereas for fall he juxtaposed past and future aesthetics, this time the addition of deconstruction and draping helped make this collection very much of the present — and coherent.

Traditionally masculine shirting material and shapes were used in inventive ways — cut up and reinvented as asymmetric shirts, weaving their way onto sartorial jackets and worn as scarves or skirts. Alongside fabrics traditionally used in men’s wear, such as pinstripe material for suits, Kim added silk in soft colors like yellow and pale pink.

Silhouettes were diverse. There was a long, flowing white off-one-shoulder cotton dress, a silver-colored crinkled dress, and a look including a navy checked suit-cum-deconstructed light-blue shirt worn over wide white trousers. They all fit into the universe Kim created for spring.

He envisioned children trying on their parents’ clothes. “It was kind of like showing kids wanting to play around,” Kim said.