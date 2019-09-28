Mulberry RTW Spring 2020

Mulberry creative director Johnny Coca continued to tap into the brand’s British Sloane Ranger heritage this season, mixing bold red and blue colorblocking and plaids on pantsuits, trench dresses and actual trench coats, worn with cool pointed-toe, laced-front pumps. One of the best pieces was a color-blocked khaki and navy Mackintosh with silver stud buttons, for a subtle punk twist even Mulberry fan like Kate Middleton could get away with wearing. “It’s the countryside come to London,” the designer said.

For dressing up, a lovely black, sleeveless, tiered cocktail frock was scattered with pastel floral sequin embroideries, or one could go all out when going out, in an all-over navy sequin dress and a black sequin trench, with one of the brand’s thunderbolt-patchworked metallic leather bags.

Also in the accessories department, color-blocked leather rectangular pouches and crossbody bags with belted front straps and toggle closures should win over fans of Coca’s work while he was at Celine.

Mulberry is altering its delivery schedule slightly, to offer more product “drops” in stores, said the designer, adding that some of the spring collection will arrive as early as October “to bring newness,” he said. “It causes you to come more often to the stores.”