Nanushka RTW Spring 2020

Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor breathed new life into her chic, minimalist silhouettes by reworking them through a more crafty, hippie lens.

Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean summers, particularly a photographic series of Loulou de la Falaise vacationing in Patmos in the Seventies, Sandor delivered a collection filled with straight-forward, fuss-free yet highly desirable pieces.

There were tie-dye kaftans; loose knitted dresses that had a handmade feel; satin wrap skirts that resembled casually-thrown-together pareos, and plenty of Seventies-inspired prints that heightened the bohemian flair.

“I love to work with tribal elements but at the same time functionality and comfort is very important as a value in every collection. Here we focused on doing real summer clothes,” said Sandor.

The brand’s signature leather pieces were also peppered throughout the range, reworked in more relaxed shapes, as in a roomy short leather suit that every buyer had their eye on.

Sandor also looked to broaden her collection with more premium pieces, including a range of macramé skirts and handmade ceramic embellishments on belts and dresses. These will be produced by local Hungarian craftswomen the brand has trained and often turns to for its production.