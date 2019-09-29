Occhii RTW Spring 2020

Leonid Batekhin and Ilona Davidoff, who met in sewing class at Parsons nearly 10 years ago, brought their colorful, sustainably minded Occhii collection to Paris for their first presentation. Created from waste sourced at Russian scarf factory Pavlov Posad — seconds and unsold fabrics — each piece in the capsule is thus unique, with defaults in the printing embraced and turned into design features instead of being cast away.

Put together as patchworks, the distinctive floral shawls were bonded onto organic cotton or unbleached denim, giving the designs structure and a sporty vibe. Amidst the explosion of color was an ecru denim jacket embroidered in black with the brand’s name — which means “eyes” in Russian — in several languages.

A runner-up in this year’s Elaine Gold Launch Pad, The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Accessories Council’s joint initiative for young designers, the creative label hit many of the right buttons with its Paris debut.

The presentation space in the Marais was to be turned into a two-day pop-up store over the weekend, made entirely from recycled materials in partnership with La Réserve des Arts, with the materials to be reclaimed and reused after it closes.