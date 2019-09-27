Paule Ka RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Collection

It has become a classic question within friend groups: Are you a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte or a Miranda? For spring, designer Maxime Simoëns wanted the Paule Ka woman to be all four “Sex and the City” characters.

While the French brand’s simple shift dresses and easy tailoring are usually more Charlotte, the designer added a bit of sexiness to the collection via zips on trapeze skirts and skintight knit sweaters with fishnet-like details. Simoëns focused heavily on jacquards this season: A trio of cocktail dresses in pink and orange leopard sported either a full skirt and pockets (for Charlotte), a sultry front zip (for Samantha) or a high neck and utilitarian details (for Carrie.) The obsession with the TV series even took the brand to shoot its look book in New York for the full “SATC” experience.

Evening looks came in the form of cool off-the-shoulder smoking dresses in black, white and pink, as well as a white satin coat with black lapels that could be worn as a chic evening dress. A short feathered skirt was paired with a simple white T-shirt and Simoëns introduced vinyl to Paule Ka’s range of materials, turning a simple black coat into something a lot sexier. The designer’s first collection since arriving at the brand in March was something of a departure from Paule Ka’s ladylike tailoring: His youthful touch added a bit of fun.