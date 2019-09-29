Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

What Petar Petrov’s woman, a power dresser with an appetite for his structured tailored silhouettes, will need for the coming spring is “a breath of fresh air and energy for new adventures,” the designer said.

Petrov kept the collection sharp and in continuity with seasons past. Tailoring, ever his forte, even informed less structured items. The Vienna-based designer kept an eye on the shoulder line — after all, he made a debut and his reputation in men’s wear. A roomy, flattering sack dress in a subtle leopard print had a cunning seam that made the armhole curl just so around the shoulder for a cap-sleeve effect without the fussy detail, a surefire hit. Among other highlights of the season were a burgundy leather wrap dress, tailored shorts and silk shirts. Textures gave a sophisticated hand, whether as a fil coupé lamé jacquard or in viscose and silk.

His breezy summer palette, livened up by burgundy and a darker greenish-blue, played well with a handful of patterns, notably a yellow polka dot on chiffon as an unfussy alternative to plumetis. New in the lineup were dresses that mixed knitwear and silks, along with longer draped silk ones — his play for summer eveningwear.

No overt revolutions here, but Petrov made a solid case for sticking to your forte and refining it.